Biscuits Put up 11 Runs, Blank the Shuckers

The Biscuits (13-18) used four home runs and 12 hits to take down the Biloxi Shuckers (20-11) in their largest win of the season thus far, 11-0, in Monday night’s series opener at Riverwalk Stadium. It was Montgomery’s second shutout of the season and second in a week, having blanked the Mobile BayBears, 1-0, last Monday.

Ryan Boldt hit the first of the four round-trippers in the bottom of the first against Shuckers starter Thomas Jankins (5-1), who entered Monday having won each of his first five Double-A starts. The opposite field shot put Montgomery ahead 1-0.

Biscuits starter Genesis Cabrera (4-2) ran into some trouble in the top of the second when Jake Gatewood singled and then Dylan Moore doubled, and after a walk to Blake Allemand, the Shuckers had the bases loaded with nobody out. But the 21-year-old Cabrera didn’t back down, and struck out Wendell Rijo, then got Clint Coulter to pop out, and fanned Dustin Houle to get out of the jam unscathed.

Boldt would homer off Janks again off in the third before the Biscuits really took it to the right-hander, putting up a five-spot in the fourth thanks to a Brett Sullivan RBI-single, a Jankins wild pitch, a two-run homer by Michael Russell, and another RBI-single by Nick Solak to make it 7-0.

An inning later, Mike Brosseau homered for the third-straight game on a two-run opposite field blast over the right field wall, and then Brandon Lowe became the Southern League-leader in RBIs with 23, plating two more on a two-run double in the eighth.

Cabrera went five scoreless innings and matched a season-high with eight strikeouts in the win, while Reece Karalus worked four scoreless innings out of the bullpen.

The Biscuits will try to make it three in a row on Tuesday morning on Grand Slam School Day when Zach Lee (3-1) takes on Cody Ponce (1-1) at 10:35 AM.