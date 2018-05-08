Face 2 Face: Fred Bell

Alabama News Network Staff,
Posted:

by Alabama News Network Staff

Senior Political Reporter Tim Lennox sat down for a “Face to Face” with Senate District 26 candidate, Fred Bell. Bell is currently a member of the Montgomery City Council.

.

Related Posts

Felony Warrants Issued for Prattville Apartment Sh...
Gov. Ivey: ‘Alabama is Stronger Than It Was ...
Dr. Lily McNair Named 8th President of Tuskegee Un...
Six Etowah Co. Judges Recuse Selves from Roy Moore...