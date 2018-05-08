Feels Like July Heat

by Shane Butler

Feels more like July than May across our area. Summer like heat has settled in and plans to stick around until further notice. High pressure will be the main weather feature and this will keep it warm and dry around here. The chance for any rain will remain slim but with this type heat we can’t rule out one of those rogue pop up showers/t-storms. We should see a little better chance for a shower early next week. Until then, it’s looking and feeling a lot like a summer weather pattern.