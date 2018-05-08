Felony Warrants Issued for Prattville Apartment Shooting Suspects

by Alabama News Network Staff

On Sunday, May 6, Prattville police officers responded to a call of a shooting that occurred at the Highland Lakes Apartment complex on Briarwood Street.

A 19-year old male is said to have been shot once in the lower back by Deshaun Jones, of Montgomery. There were multiple shots fired at the apartments. A vehicle chase ensued between the victim and suspects, following the shooting.

At this time a felony warrant has been obtained on Deshaun Jones for Attempted Murder. Another felony warrant for Assault 1st has been obtained for the juvenile driver of the suspect vehicle. The suspects were last seen in a white 2004 Buick LeSabre, bearing tag number 1523AV5. An AK-47 style rifle that was recovered on the scene was involved in the incident but was not used during the shooting. The incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information should contact the Prattville Police Department at 334- 595-0208 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-595-0259.