Here Come the 90s

by Ryan Stinnett

TODAY-THURSDAY: More of the same is ahead as very warm, dry weather is the forecast. The sky will remain mostly sunny these days with highs in the mid to upper 80s, and even a few 90s will be showing up. We will mention isolated afternoon storms Thursday as the ridge weakens slightly, but again most North/Central Alabama communities will remain dry.

THIS THURSDAY: Ever been fascinated by hurricanes or wondered how in the world people fly safely into them? Have a passion for flying and love viewing various aircraft? Then mark your calendar for the 2018 Hurricane Awareness Tour on May 10th! As part of a week-long tour along the Gulf Coast, the NOAA Hurricane Hunters will be making a stop at the Montgomery Regional Airport (Dannelly Field) on Thursday, May 10th. Come tour two of the Hurricane Hunter aircraft, speak with the pilots, and walk through vendor exhibits from various local agencies and organizations. The event is FREE to the public!

MOTHER’S DAY WEEKEND: The calm pattern continues as the primary storm track across North America is well to the north. Mostly sunny warm days, fair nights Friday through the weekend with highs well up in the 80s. Some spots could touch 90 this weekend, especially over the southern and western counties of the state. Looks to be a pretty decent, just very warm Mother’s Day Weekend across the state.

INTO NEXT WEEK: Our next best chance of rain looks to move into the state early next week as a surface front will bring a chance of showers, and possibly a thunderstorm Monday and into Tuesday, but severe storms are not expected. The rest of the week looks fairly dry as the quiet May pattern continues.

Have a great day!

Ryan