Montgomery Explores Bikeshare Opportunities

by Andrew James

Bikesharing could soon be coming to Montgomery. The program lets people rent bikes in heavily populated areas and then drop them back off after a couple of hours.

Michael Briddell with the City of Montgomery says they’ve already been in contact with many bikeshare vendors, but before any wheels hit the ground, they’re drafting an ordinance for the city council.

It would outline where bikes could be stationed, procedures for vendors and even where the bikes would be left after use. We expect the ordinance to be brought up at next week’s city council meeting.

“Going to be something thats going to enhance the quality of life for the people who live here, and also be a nice perk for people who come here to visit,” explained Briddell.

He expects the bikes to be up and running before Labor Day.