Montgomery Historic Preservation Commission Awards

by Ellis Eskew

Traveling in the Old Cloverdale neighborhood, there’s no shortage of historic homes.

“The beautiful thing about this neighborhood and these houses, there is a lot of history with them. And we are talking abut houses some of them go back to the late 1800s. I think some in the Garden District that go back to the early 1800s,” said resident Christopher Ford.

And preserving that history is important to residents there.

The contractor for David Hughes’ home on Cloverdale Road was honored with an award for his work.

“It was a huge difference. You almost couldn’t believe it was the same house and part of the floor in the back of the house had been missing. They took a lot of the windows out and restored those and put them back in.” said Hughes.

Part of the Montgomery Historic Preservation Commission’s mission is to help encourage residents to restore their properties.

“Demolition is not the sole alternative when it comes to handling a piece of property, be it a house or building. There are many other alternatives and that’s why we give out these awards,” said Chairman Richard Bailey.

Realtor Sandra Nickel also received an award for her distinguished service in preserving homes.

“Historic preservation is an incredibly useful economic development tool. The more of our history that we preserve, the more heritage, tourism, and the more positive press the city is going to enjoy and that translates into dollars,” said Nickel.

The award recipients included Contractor Glen Riley, Craftsman Michael J. Anderson, Realtor Sandra Nickel and Marshall Millwork.