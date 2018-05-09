90+ Degree Heat !

by Shane Butler

It continues to look and feel a lot like summer around here. High pressure remains the dominate weather feature and this is keeping it warm and dry. Temps will start out in the 60s but climb into the upper 80s to lower 90s each day. The chance for any rain is slim but a weak disturbance will make a run at us kicking off a few showers Thursday afternoon. Sunny and dry conditions prevail through the weekend but we may actually see a few more showers early next week. Another disturbance will move into the deep south and this could generate showers at times Tuesday through Thursday.