Doctor: Gov. Ivey in “Excellent Health”; Health Not an Issue in Campaign

Today’s letter from Governor Kay Ivey’s longtime doctor shows that she has undergone all annual physicals and recommended exams and is in “excellent health.”

To her opponents, campaign Manager Mike Lukach said:

“Sorry to ruin your misguided publicity stunt, but we’re confident you’ll find new ones.  Meanwhile, Governor Ivey is going to stay focused on fighting for her conservative agenda to keep Alabama working.”

