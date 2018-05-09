Gov. Ivey to Give Commencement Speech at Troy’s Spring Graduation Ceremony

by Alabama News Network Staff

Governor Kay Ivey on Friday will provide the Commencement Address to Troy University’s Class of 2018. This is the largest spring commencement exercise in the history of Troy University. Approximately 950 graduates representing 26 U.S. states, Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia, as well as 10 countries outside of the U.S. will participate in the ceremony.

Joining Governor Ivey will be Troy University Chancellor Dr. Jack Hawkins.

The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m.