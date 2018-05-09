Hundreds Attend Job Fair in Downtown Selma

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Hundreds of people in search of work turn out for a job fair Wednesday in downtown Selma.

The Dallas County DHR Jobs Task Force hosted its 22nd Annual Job Fair.

Organizers say more than two dozen companies were represented at the event.

Job-seekers filled out applications and got information about available job openings.

“I filled out at least three applications,” said Gabrielle Jones of Plantersville.

“I have several different business cards from other people’s companies to email my resume or go online and apply for jobs.”

The state jobless rate is 3.8 — which is slightly lower than the national average of 4.1.

The unemployment rate in Dallas County is 5.9.