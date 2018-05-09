Local agencies to receive $924,255 in grants to lower energy costs for low-income residents
Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded grants totaling $924,255 to assist low-income and elderly Alabama residents who need help reducing their home’s utility bills.
The grants are supporting Alabama’s Weatherization Assistance Program which provides funds to improve the energy efficiency and safety of qualifying homes. Priority is given to those with disabilities, the elderly and low-income households with children.
“Those living with limited and fixed incomes, including elderly and disabled residents, often struggle to pay higher utility bills in the hot summer months,” Ivey said. “I am pleased that these grants will help make energy-efficiency improvements to their homes, freeing up funds in their budget for other essentials.”
An energy audit is conducted of each home that qualifies for weatherization assistance to determine the most cost-effective measures. Common improvements include installing insulation in the attic, walls and floor; sealing air leaks around doors and windows; repairs or tune-ups for air conditioning and heating units; and replacing incandescent light bulbs with high-efficiency bulbs. In addition to lowering energy bills, the improvements can reduce the risk of fire and other hazards.
Ivey awarded the grants to 14 community action agencies across the state that manage the program at the local level and receive applications from individuals who wish to be considered for assistance. The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grants from funds made available by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
“Gov. Ivey and ADECA are committed to helping those who truly need it most throughout the state,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said. “Through the Weatherization Assistance Program, we’re able to help many elderly, disabled and underserved residents make permanent improvements to lower energy bills during these hot summer months.”
Below is a list of each grant, the recipient agency, counties served and the agency telephone number:
- $103,678 to Central Alabama Regional Planning and Development Commission (Autauga, Chilton, Dallas, Elmore, Lee, Macon, Perry, Russell and Shelby) 334-262-4300
- $25,607 to Community Action Committee Inc. of Chambers-Tallapoosa-Coosa (Chambers, Coosa and Tallapoosa) 256-825-4287
- $17,279 to Alabama Council on Human Relations Inc. (Lee) 334-821-8336
- $52,045 to Community Action Partnership of Huntsville-Madison and Limestone Counties Inc. (Madison and Limestone) 256-851-9800
- $113,065 to Jefferson County Committee for Economic Opportunity (Jefferson) 205-327-7500
- $86,939 to Mobile Community Action Inc. (Choctaw, Mobile and Washington) 251-457-5700
- $51,768 to Montgomery County Commission (Montgomery) 334-832-1210
- $61,025 to Community Action Partnership of North Alabama Inc. (Cullman, Lawrence, Marion, Morgan, Walker and Winston) 256-355-7843
- $69,293 to Community Action Agency of Northeast Alabama Inc. (Blount, Cherokee, DeKalb, Etowah, Jackson, Marshall and St. Clair) 256-638-4430
- $34,577 to Community Action Agency of Northwest Alabama Inc. (Colbert, Franklin and Lauderdale) 256-766-4330
- $102,793 to Organized Community Action Program Inc. (Barbour, Bullock, Butler, Coffee, Covington, Crenshaw, Dale, Geneva, Henry, Houston, Lowndes and Pike) 334-566-1712
- $68,770 to Community Action Agency of South Alabama (Baldwin, Clarke, Conecuh, Escambia, Marengo, Monroe and Wilcox) 251-626-2646
- $60,236 to Community Action Agency of Talladega, Clay, Randolph, Calhoun and Cleburne (Calhoun, Clay, Cleburne, Randolph and Talladega) 256-362-6611
- $77,180 to Community Service Programs of West Alabama Inc. (Bibb, Fayette, Greene, Hale, Lamar, Pickens, Sumter and Tuscaloosa) 205-752-5429