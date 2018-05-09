MACOA recruiting volunteers to help put the “meals” in Meals on Wheels

by Alabama News Network Staff

Today the Montgomery Area Council on Aging (MACOA) announced a new volunteer opportunity known as MACOA Meal Makers that allows groups and individuals to contribute to Meals on Wheels even if they cannot drive a route.

MACOA Meal Makers prepare the meals that Meals on Wheels drivers deliver to homebound seniors weekdays. Cooking skills are not required. Volunteers simply assist MACOA kitchen staff with packaging meals. Shifts are 7:30 – 9:30 a.m. Monday through Friday and volunteers may choose to participate weekly, monthly, quarterly or annually based on their schedule. It is perfect for businesses, civic organizations, church groups, students and anyone looking for a service project or team-building experience.

“It’s been fun watching our first groups work together. They’re clearly having a great time with each other but you can also tell they love knowing they’re putting the ‘meals’ in Meals on Wheels,” said MACOA Executive Director Donna Marietta. “The service these volunteers provide is an important first step in the work we do to ensure no senior goes hungry.”

In January MACOA completed kitchen renovations that allowed for consolidation of meal preparation. Previously meals were prepared in several locations throughout the community. While the change has led to greater consistency and expansion of client services, it has also doubled the amount of meals MACOA staff must prepare. The MACOA Meal Makers program not only helps the kitchen operate more efficiently, it also fills a volunteer need in the community. Groups and individuals who want to contribute to Meals on Wheels but are unable to commit to delivering a noontime meal can now be a vital part of the process.

The launch of the MACOA Meal Makers program is possible through a generous grant provided by the Montgomery Lions Club Community Foundation, which helped purchase the aprons and supplies volunteers use in the kitchen.

To learn more about the MACOA Meal Makers program go to macoa.org/macoa-meal-makers or call (334) 263-0532.