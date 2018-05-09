Mostly Sunny And Hot Days Ahead

by Ben Lang

Temperatures across central and south Alabama warmed quickly Wednesday morning. High’s today reach 90°+, with the warmest locations across extreme south Alabama. A mostly sunny sky continues through this afternoon, but a few isolated showers may pop over west Alabama later today. Most places remain dry, the overall chance for rain is 10%.

Tonight will be mostly clear and mild. Lows drop back into the lower 60s. Temperatures warm quickly again Thursday afternoon. High temperatures top out near 90 degrees, except for extreme south Alabama which could see highs in the lower to mid 90s. A few isolated afternoon showers are possible, but the overall chance for rain is slim at around 10%.

More of the same Friday through the weekend- Highs in the low 90s with lots of sun each day. Nighttime lows drop into the lower to mid 60s. Our next best chance for rain arrives early next week, though it appears like only widely scattered shower activity for next Monday through Wednesday.