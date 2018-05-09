MPS Class of 2018 Breaks Last Year’s Scholarship Record by Earning $71 Million in Scholarships

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery Public Schools graduating class of 2018 eclipsed last year’s record earnings of $49 million in college scholarship by gathering over $71,260,000 in offers. This includes two students who were offered more than $1 million each.

MPS Superintendent Ann Roy Moore is excited for the senior class.

“The cost of attending colleges and universities makes scholarships necessary for many students,” said Superintendent Moore. “This money will certainly provide some of our graduates opportunities they would not ordinarily have. It is also a reflection of the excellent work our teachers and administrators have done to help prepare these students for college.”

Topping this year’s list of schools earning scholarships – LAMP Magnet with Lee High School and Park Crossing, two traditional schools, next in earnings.

LAMP High School $21,781,436

Lee High School $14,496,792

Park Crossing High School $10,765,832

Booker T. Washington High School $9,818,727

Brewbaker Technology Magnet High School $5,886,838

Jefferson Davis High School $4,285,355

Lanier High School $2,683,028

Carver High School $1,562,650

Two LAMP students, Martha Yin and Catherine Chon, each earned more than $1 million in scholarship offers.