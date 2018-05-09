MPS Students Attend Conflict Resolution Forum Hosted by City Leaders

by Danielle Wallace

Hundreds of area students are getting a lesson in conflict resolution. It’s something that Montgomery Police say is vital.

“Middle school and high school, we’re constantly out there and we do respond and so we want to somehow educate them so they can educate themselves to you know really reduce those amount of serious calls that we go on,” says Montgomery Police

The forum teaches students how to communicate effectively without violence and with summer break just around the corner. The knowledge gained is just as valuable while at home or on school grounds.

“So often the conflict resolution ends in being a statistic and we don’t want that to happen,” says Montgomery Mayor Todd Strange.

“We are in heightened alert as far as what happened with the parkland shooting in Florida that any and all concerns that we get, we’re really putting the man power in use to make sure that our scholars are safe and secure,” says Finley.

That is why support from police churches and youth organizations like “That’s my Child” which are part of the forum, is so important.

“It’s starts by making a turn and I always try to tell people about me-about my life and how it started off being bad but I made a decision to make it better,” says Charles Lee, Executive Director of “That’s My Child.”

“We want to communicate. We want them to stand up and communicate their ideas and their desires and their wishes so we can understand where they walk-their walk in life,” says Finley.

Leaders say the forum is all about showing students that they have support.

“No matter, where you come from, no matter what neighborhood you come from it takes one decision to say I don’t like the path that I’m going down and I want to change,” says Lee.