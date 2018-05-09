MPS Teacher wins Alabama 2018-2019 Teacher of the Year

by Ellis Eskew

Zestlan Simmons is an English teacher at Booker T. Washington Magnet High School.

She was part of four finalists across the state and Wednesday night she was named the Alabama 2018-2019 Teacher of the Year.

The State Board of Education held a ceremony to honor the winners of each district.

Governor Kay Ivey presented Simmons with her award.

Simmons will be an ambassador and representative on the national level for teacher of the year.

She says she loves being a teacher because she enjoys discovering her students personalities. She says she uses those to spring board her lessons they do in class so that students feel safe in their environment and they can develop into life long learners.

“Um.. it is surreal. Right now, I think I am still sitting in the chair that is the final four in this moment. But I am excited about this new endeavor. It has been a wonderful journey and at the same time I look forward to the journey that is ahead of me,” said Simmons.

Simmons also wins a room makeover, one thousand dollars and a new car.