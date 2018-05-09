The Heat is On

by Ryan Stinnett

SUMMER-LIKE WEATHER CONTINUES: Not much change in the Alabama weather situation through the rest of the week; mostly sunny warm days, fair nights. We will mention the chance of isolated showers tomorrow and Friday afternoon, but many places will stay dry. Highs will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

TOMORROW: Ever been fascinated by hurricanes or wondered how in the world people fly safely into them? Have a passion for flying and love viewing various aircraft? Then mark your calendar for the 2018 Hurricane Awareness Tour on May 10th! As part of a week-long tour along the Gulf Coast, the NOAA Hurricane Hunters will be making a stop at the Montgomery Regional Airport (Dannelly Field) on Thursday, May 10th. Come tour two of the Hurricane Hunter aircraft, speak with the pilots, and walk through vendor exhibits from various local agencies and organizations. The event is FREE to the public!

MOTHER’s DAY WEEKEND: The summer preview continues. Sunny days, fair nights. Highs 88-91 degrees both days.

NEXT WEEK: Monday looks warm and dry, but we could see an increase in the chance of rain at mid-week Wednesday as a disturbance over the eastern Gulf of Mexico lifts northward. Lots of uncertainty here, however, with the potential event over a week away. Highs will remain in the 80s, and we see no threat of severe storms across our state for at least the next seven days.

Have a great day!