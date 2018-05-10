Alleged Case of Bullying Raises Safety Concerns

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

An alleged case of bullying in Wilcox County has one woman afraid for the safety of her grandchild.

Rosie Young of Alberta says her granddaughter in 8th grade is being bullied on the school bus by an 11th grade female student.

Young says for most of the school year she’s had to take the child to school and pick her up.

But she says the bullying continues whenever the child rides the bus.

Young says the bullying escalated into a fight several weeks ago followed by more than a dozen people showing up at her house making threats of violence.

“And they had guns,” said Young.

“They come in the yard and one little boy wasn’t no taller than this here, came and lift his shirt up and show me his pistol in his shirt.”