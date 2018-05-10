Arrest Warrant Issued For Sue Bell Cobb Campaign Manager

by Alabama News Network Staff

An arrest warrant has been issued for a campaign manager for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Sue Bell Cobb.

Paul Littlejohn, III, is Cobb’s Jefferson County campaign manager, and a registered sex offender.

The Jefferson county sheriff’s office says it issued the warrant after learning he did not report his employment as a pastor of a church that operates a daycare, and is next door to an elementary school.

Earlier today, Cobb addressed concerns about Littlejohn campaigning by going door-to-door. She said Littlejohn does quality assurance on the telephone and he does not knock on any doors.

The warrant carries a bond of $11,000.