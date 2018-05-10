ASU Alumunus Pays Entire School Balance for 25 Graduating Seniors

by Alabama News Network Staff

on Saturday

May 12

The dream-maker behind this financial largess to the University’s soon-to-be gradua tes is Clarenton “ Nicky ” Crawford, a 1974 ASU graduate who is a native of Dothan, AL. Crawford now resides in Stone Mountain, Ga. Since 1990, Crawford has owned a very successful company (Crawford Enterprises, Inc.) that is involved in sewer and construction infrastructure projects in DeKalb County, Ga.

ASU’s seniors graduate on Saturday ( May 12 ) in two separate ceremonies, and on Friday at the traditional Senior Brunch, Crawford says that he and his wife Deborah will meet for the first-time the 25 seniors he has helped to the tune of over $31,000 in fees and charges, which he paid for out of his own funds so the soon-to-be alumni could graduate.

“My education at Alabama State University did so much to help me to be a successful businessman that it is only fair that I give back to both the school and to many of its seniors so they may graduate with their classmates and make their family and friends smile,” Crawford said.

He and his three siblings all graduated from ASU, yet it’s his late mother (Rosa Bell Crawford) whom his memory turns to as he helps out these newest graduates from the Hornet Nation.

“My mother only had an eighth-grade education,” Crawford said. “But she was adamant that her kids all obtain college degrees, and we did. She would be so happy to know that these students are being helped in her honor as recipients of a scholarship named after her. She loved people and was always giving to others. She would be so glad about this.”

Crawford designed the Rosa Bell Crawford Scholarship to benefit students who have a GPA of 2.5 to 2.8.