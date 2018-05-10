Continued Summer-like Heat

by Ryan Stinnett

COPY, PASTE FORECAST: With a ridge of high pressure the dominant feature in our weather, little to no changes are expected in our weather on a daily basis the rest of this week. We will continue a very warm to hot, and mostly dry pattern for the state. Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s each day, while nights will be fair and nice with lows near 60°. Rain chances are very low, but not zero so we will mention the chance to see a few isolated showers popping up across the Alabama landscape during the peak heating of the day, but most communities will stay rain-free. Any showers which develop, will quickly fade away after sunset.

TODAY IN MONTGOMERY: Ever been fascinated by hurricanes or wondered how in the world people fly safely into them? Have a passion for flying and love viewing various aircraft? Then mark your calendar for the 2018 Hurricane Awareness Tour on May 10th! As part of a week-long tour along the Gulf Coast, the NOAA Hurricane Hunters will be making a stop at the Montgomery Regional Airport (Dannelly Field) on Thursday, May 10th. Come tour two of the Hurricane Hunter aircraft, speak with the pilots, and walk through vendor exhibits from various local agencies and organizations. The event is FREE to the public!

HOT MOTHER’S DAY WEEKEND: It still looks to be the warmest weekend so far this year as upper 80s and lower 90s are expected Saturday and Sunday. These days will feature tons of sunshine with no threat of rain.

FOR NEXT WEEK: We will at least introduce the chance for a few more scattered showers through the week next but for the most part, rain chances will generally be around 20°%. Much of the week looks very warm and mostly dry, and temperatures next week look to hold in the mid 80s. By the end of next week, the models are grasping onto the idea of a disturbance lifting northward from the Gulf of Mexico, which would increase moisture levels and seems to bring some decent rain to the state. These will certainly be needed as it it turning rather dry across the region.

Have a great day!

Ryan