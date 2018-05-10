Goodwyn Drive Homicide Suspect Now in Police Custody

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Police Department has arrested a Montgomery man in the Friday, May 3 shooting death of Demarcus Jones, 32, of Montgomery.

MPD charged Mardedus Mack, 29, with murder after he was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force this afternoon. Following his arrest, Mack was transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility, where he was being held under a $150,000 bond.

On Friday, May 4, 2018, at about 6:32 p.m., MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 900 block of Goodwyn Drive in reference to a possible shooting. There, they located Jones, who had sustained a fatal gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

MPD’s investigation determined that the victim was present but was not involved in a dispute between two adult males that escalated into an exchange of gunfire.

Further investigation identified Mack as one of the suspects. No additional information is available for release in connection to this continuing investigation.