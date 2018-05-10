The Hot Streak Continues This Weekend

by Ben Lang

It was another day of 90°+ heat in central and south Alabama. We’ll get a break this evening, with temperatures cooling back into the low 60s Friday morning. A mostly clear sky covers the area tonight. Plenty of sunshine ahead for Friday and the weekend. Highs reach the low 90s each days, and it looks like the area remains dry too. Expect plenty of sun through Sunday afternoon.

Rain returns early next week, though models are trending away from rain Monday and towards Tuesday and Wednesday for the heaviest/most widespread rain. This rain will be caused by gulf low pressure system that track northward into Florida/south Alabama by the middle of the week. We’re getting close to the time of the year where we see tropical development of these systems, but that looks like a slim possibility with this system. Regardless, an interesting thing to look out for.

The rain next week keeps temps a little cooler, but still warm with highs generally in the mid 80s next Monday through Friday.