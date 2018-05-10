Parole board says Neelley has not waived parole hearing

by Alabama News Network Staff

A state board says a parole hearing will occur for a woman originally sentenced to die for the 1982 rape and slaying of a 13-year-old Georgia girl in Alabama.

The Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles issued a statement Thursday saying that Judith Ann Neelley has not completed a process to waive her parole hearing. The statement came after media outlets reported that Neelley wanted to waive her parole hearing to avoid further traumatizing Lisa Ann Millican’s family.

The board said that the parole hearing will occur on May 23, unless the waiver process is completed.

Neelley was convicted of capital murder and sentenced to die for killing Millican. Alabama Gov. Fob James in 1999 commuted Neelley’s death sentence to life imprisonment.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)