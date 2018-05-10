Sue Bell Cobb Campaign Director Jailed for Not Registering as Sex Offender

by Ellis Eskew

A campaign director for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Sue Bell Cobb has turned himself in to authorities.

Earlier Thursday, a warrant was out for Paul Littlejohn’s arrest for not registering as a sex offender.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Sex Offender Unit was made aware Paul Littlejohn was working as a pastor at a Jefferson County church. He had not reported this employment.

Littlejohn was convicted of rape and sodomy in 1985. Investigators learned that the church where Littlejohn is a pastor operates a daycare and is next door to an elementary school.

Littlejohn is prohibited from living or working near an elementary school or daycare.

He is in violation of the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act.

He turned himself into authorities Thursday evening.

Littlejohn is the campaign director for Sue Bell Cobb, who is running for governor.

She held a press conference this afternoon.

Cobb says Littlejohn has served 30 years in prison and now leads a totally new life.

“Paul was convicted of a horrendous crime. But that was 35 years ago. Since then, he is literally the picture of redemption. He has truly reformed his life,” said Cobb.

Cobb went on to say Littlejohn does quality assurance on the telephone. And He does not knock on any doors.