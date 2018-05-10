UroLift Procedure Done for the First Time in Montgomery at Jackson Hospital

by Danielle Wallace

A new, first of it’s kind for central Alabama medical procedure for men with dealing with enlarged prostate symptoms is now available.

The procedure is called UroLift. It has been done across the country and now Dr. Brian Richardson at Jackson Hospital is leading this 10 minute procedure in Montgomery…

Long procedures for men with enlarged prostate symptoms could a be a thing of the past, now that many doctors are using UroLift- a short procedure that makes urinating easier.

“We do it with a telescope camera in the bladder and essentially what we do is we suit the prostate open so you come in you get it-it can be done in the office, it can be done in the operating room,” says Eurologist and Robotic Surgeon Dr. Brian Richardson.

Doctors say the symptoms usually affect men ages 45 and older.

“Traditionally we’ve used medications to kind of help people to be able to urinate better. There’s also surgeries that we do. But the surgeries are kind of old fashioned and they cause a lot of bleeding and patients have to wear catheters,” says Richardson.

Richardson says the traditional way has several things that could go wrong with the procedure.

“People are getting 50 to 75 percent better improvement in the way that they urinate and they don’t have the side effects that go along with the medications that we use and some of the older types of surgeries that we’ve done,” says Richardson.

As for the reactions of patients who have gone through with the procedure?

“You know, the excitement that they had to be able to get the procedure done locally and to be able to urinate again-you don’t realize how much a blessing that is until you can’t do it,” says Richardson.

“Our physicians are awesome with new technology and caring for patients and we’re to do exactly that number one thing-care for patients and their families,” says Jackson Hospital CEO, Joe Riley.

Richardson says the technology is worth it for patients.

“What we’re trying to do is get them home sooner, get them back to their family, get them back to their normal lives in a minimally invasive way so that they don’t have to go through what they used to have to go through,” says Richardson.

If you’re interested in UroLift, Jackson Hospital staff you should contact your local doctor.