Hot and Dry This Weekend; Cloudy, Rainy Next Week

by Ben Lang

It’s a broken record now, but it was another hot and sunny afternoon. We’ll get another break from the heat tonight, with lows dropping back into the low to mid 60s. Same weather pattern Saturday and Saturday night… mostly sunny afternoon with highs in the low/mid 90s, lows in the low/mid 60s. Rinse and repeat for Mother’s Day on Sunday.

The weather pattern finally changes a bit Monday. A subtropical low forming over the southern gulf late this weekend will lift northward to the west of Florida Monday. Moisture transport ahead of this low will spread into south Alabama. For Monday afternoon, we’ll likely just experience increased clouds and isolated/scattered showers. With the low pushing towards central and south Alabama Monday and Tuesday, more widespread rain is likely. The Euro/GFS are split in terms of rainfall through Wednesday night. The Euro comes in with 1-3″ (highest east of I-65), while the GFS totals 1-1.5″ inches across central and south Alabama.

Additional showers are possible Thursday and Friday, though it appears that rain will be more scattered in nature. High temperatures next week will be a little cooler thanks to the rain and clouds, generally in the mid/upper 80s. Rain also looks possible next weekend, this time from a cold front approaching the area from the northwest.