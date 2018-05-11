Hot And Dry Weekend; Wet Next Week

by Ben Lang

The same rinse and repeat, hot, mostly sunny, dry, yadda yadda… weather pattern continues Friday afternoon. Highs reach the lower to mid 90s this afternoon, with humidity fortunately remaining on the low side. We’ll get another break from the heat tonight, with lows dropping back into the low to mid 60s. Same weather pattern Saturday and Saturday night… mostly sunny afternoon with highs in the low/mid 90s, lows in the low/mid 60s. Rinse and repeat for Mother’s Day on Sunday.

The weather pattern finally changes a bit Monday. A subtropical low forming over the southern gulf late this weekend will lift northward to the west of Florida Monday. Moisture transport ahead of this low will spread into south Alabama. For Monday afternoon, we’ll likely just experience increased clouds and isolated/scattered showers. With the low pushing towards central and south Alabama Monday and Tuesday, more widespread rain is likely. The Euro/GFS are split in terms of rainfall, with the Euro coming in with totals near half an inch mainly east of I-65 and the GFS totaling 1-1.5″ inches across central and south Alabama.

Additional showers are possible Thursday and Friday, though it appears that rain will be more scattered in nature. High temperatures next week will be a little cooler thanks to the rain and clouds, generally in the mid/upper 80s. Rain also looks possible next weekend, this time from a cold front approaching the area from the northwest.