Hot For Mother’s Day Weekend

by Ryan Stinnett

FRIDAY AND MOTHER’S DAY WEEKEND: Mainly sunny and dry weather for the weekend with no risk of rain, and it will be hot. A good chance we reach the lower 90s all weekend. It will be the hottest weekend so far this year. Looks like mom may get treated to some homemade ice cream this weekend!

FOR NEXT WEEK: Monday looks dry and very warm with highs near 90°. We will see better rain chances for mid week as a disturbance lifts northward from the Gulf of Mexico. This will increase moisture levels and seems to bring some decent rain chances for next week, and this will certainly be needed as it’s rather dry across the region. With more clouds and showers expected, temperatures will be held down into the 80s, but we note the humidity will be higher.

Have a great weekend!

Ryan