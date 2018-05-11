Prattville City Fest Underway

by Danielle Wallace

Prattville City Fest draws thousands of people to downtown Prattville each year. This year, nothing less is expected from people that put the festival on each year.

Vendors already started setting up for the festival Friday afternoon, along with people setting up the stage for a day of entertainment. Coordinators say many vendors come back each year, lining up on Main Street to support Prattville. Those vendors will be selling everything from food to different products that can also be bought as gifts for others. Some vendors like Angela Scott of “Taste of Heaven” say the festival has become a tradition for her to attend for over 10 years.

“You know, it’s an event to get people out. The band is awesome- comes here from Mobile each year and just to get people together and have a good time,” says Scott.

Gates open at 9 am Saturday morning for City Fest. Admission is $2. For children ages 5 and under, admission is free. Admission is $1 for military.