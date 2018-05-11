Selma City Councilman Turns Himself In to Police

Selma City Councilman Sam Randolph turned himself in to police this morning and is now out on bail after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Randolph was charged with public lewdness for allegedly relieving himself on a city street.

Randolph says he didn’t do it and the charge is purely political.

He says the charge is an attempt to try and assassinate his character because he’s been a vocal critic of the mayor and the police chief.

“The police force have a lot of pressing issues going on in Selma, such as robberies, murders, breaking in people’s houses than to be after me with a trumped up charge of relieving myself on the street,” said Randolph.

“Why would I relieve myself on the street and I’m up the street from my house?”

Randolph is free on bail.

A court date has been set in the case for May 22nd.

