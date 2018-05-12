Shoppes at EastChase Farmers Market Begins

by Danielle Wallace

The EastChase shopping center farmers market opened for the season Saturday.

There were people selling produce, homemade breads and baked goods. The items are from growers in Alabama. Shopping center public relations people say thousands of people go to the market each summer and many vendors return year after year. They say quite a few new vendors are welcomed this year like Blue Ribbon Dairy from Tallassee.

“I wanted to come out here to EastChase and show people what we have to offer here in the river region area and so that way they can learn about dairy farming and get to taste a little bit of the old fashioned goodness,” says Michaela Sanders, Owner of Blue Ribbon Dairy.

The market is held each Saturday, from 7 am until noon through September.