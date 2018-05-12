Sunny & HOT Mother’s Day

by Ben Lang

Saturday was only the start of a sizzling weekend for central and south Alabama. Like the last several nights, we’ll get a break from the heat overnight with temperatures cooling off into the low 60s. We could add an extra degree or two for Sunday’s high temps, with highs still in the low/mid 90s. Sunday’s sky will be mostly sunny, but a few isolated showers could pop over extreme southeast Alabama. Overall chance for rain is 10% at best though.

The new workweek is when we’ll experience the soaking rains. Most of Monday looks dry, and it could be rather hot to. Highs likely reach the lower to mid 90s. Isolated/scattered showers are possible by the evening with the approach of a subtropical low in the Gulf of Mexico.

The low pulls more moisture into the area Tuesday, and we can expect periods of soaking rains through Thursday. The low eventually weakens and moves Northeast of us, but scattered rain/storms remains possible Friday through next weekend. Highs Tuesday through Saturday reach the mid 80s.