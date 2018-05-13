Mothers and Their Roles Celebrated

by George McDonald

People everywhere are celebrating mothers and the role they play in our lives.

Being a mother is one of the hardest jobs on the planet.

It’s a job that comes with high expectations.

Though motherhood requires a lot of hard work, woman who are mothers say, it’s a labor of love.

“Wouldn’t trade it for anything in the world,” said Lauren Augustine.

“Being a mom is probably one of the greatest things I ever done,” said Kaylyn Coan.

“Its just rewarding everyday.”

“If you a mom, you need to do the best you can and be the best mom you can be,” said Brenda Harrison.

“You’re not perfect, but you pray and ask God to help you and be the best mom you can be.”

Mother’s Day is observed on the second Sunday in May in the United States.

It’s also celebrated in other countries.