Rain and Storms Likely Much of This Week

by Ben Lang

Hardly any clouds in the sky across central and south Alabama on Mother’s Day. Isolated storms fired across extreme southeast Alabama late this afternoon. Those come to an end tonight, and we’ll go back to a clear sky with temps cooling into the low to mid 60s. We’ll see a good bit of sun Monday. Highs top out in the upper 80s to low 90s. The determining factor for high temperatures will be the onset of isolated showers and storms during the afternoon. The chance for rain is 20%, mainly during the afternoon.

More widespread rain/storms ahead for the rest of the week. A low pressure center forming out in the gulf will pull plenty of moisture north by Tuesday. The NHC also gives this low a 30% chance of obtaining tropical characteristics, so it could technically become a tropical depression. Looks like the majority of the rain this week will be during the days, enhanced by daytime instability. The rain won’t completely taper off overnight though. Highest probability for rain is Tuesday though Thursday.

High temps will be cooler thanks to the rain, generally in the low to mid 80s. Overnight lows will be warmer thanks to increased clouds, in the mid to upper 60s. Rain remains possible next Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and even next Monday (possibly beyond that).