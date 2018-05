1 Dead in Montgomery Shooting

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead.

Police say the victim was being driven to the hospital when the driver flagged down officers around 7:00 p.m. Monday evening. The victim died at the scene.

Officials believe the shooting happened in the 2800 block of Creative Street.

Police have not said what may have led to that shooting.

If you have information that could help police solve this case, call Crimestoppers at 215-STOP.