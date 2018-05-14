Chance For Rain All Week

by Shane Butler

A warm and wet weather pattern is settling over the region this week. An area of low pressure over the gulf will advance northward the next few days. This system will help generate showers and t-storms. The main threats will be heavy rain, gusty winds, frequent lightning strikes, and hail. Rainfall potential through the week will range between 1 to 3 inches. Thanks to clouds and rain activity, temps will come down just a bit. Highs will manage mid to upper 80s while mid to upper 60s will be common overnight. Looks like this active weather pattern will continue right through the upcoming weekend.