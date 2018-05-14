Contract to Sale Georgia Washington Middle School to the Town of Pike Road Complete

by Alabama News Network Staff

On Friday, May 11, Interim State Superintendent Ed Richardson executed a contract for the sale of Georgia Washington Middle School to the Town of Pike Road. This sale, once consummated, will generate $9.85 million in much-needed capital injection into the Montgomery Public Schools General Fund. The sale will also result in annual recurring savings estimated at $600,000.

The school board recently solicited bids for contracted personnel services in order to generate additional cost savings. Though the sale of Georgia Washington will not unilaterally remedy the financial pressures at MPS, proceeds from the sale will allow the Board to avoid outsourcing in the 2018 or 2019 fiscal years.