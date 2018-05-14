Graduation Ceremonies Set for Montgomery Public Schools

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery Public Schools has announced its high school graduation ceremonies. Once again, graduations will be broadcast Live over the Internet so that family and friends the world over can watch.

Each link will go Live approximately two hours prior to each ceremony, according to school officials. This year’s ceremonies each require a ticket to attend. Each venue has limited seating.

Here is the schedule:

May 14

Booker T. Washington Magnet High School, Frazer Methodist Church/Wesleyan Hall, 6:00 p.m.

May 17

Jefferson Davis High School, ASU Acadome, 6:00 p.m.

May 18

Brewbaker Technology Magnet High School, Montgomery Performing Arts Center, 6:00 p.m.

Robert E. Lee High School, ASU Acadome, 6:00 p.m.

May 19

Park Crossing High School, ASU Acadome 10:00 a.m.

George Washington Carver High School, ASU Acadome, 2:00 p.m.

May 20

Sidney Lanier High School, ASU Acadome, 2:00 p.m.

May 22

LAMP Magnet High School, First Baptist Church (Perry Street), 6:30 p.m.

Go to this page and click on the link at the top left of the page to view the graduations. Ceremonies will also be archived as soon as possible after each one and left on the site to view at a later date.