Noon Update: Hot Today, Muggy Tomorrow

by Ryan Stinnett

TO START THE WEEK: The hot and dry weather from this weekend continues into today. The day will feature ample sunshine and mainly dry conditions with highs once again in the lower 90s. An isolated storm is possible, but nothing too have or widespread.

IN THE GULF: A large area of cloudiness, showers, and thunderstorms extending from western Cuba across the southeastern Gulf of Mexico, the Florida Straits, and much of the Florida Peninsula is associated with a broad surface low and trough interacting with an upper-level low. This system could acquire some subtropical or tropical characteristics while it moves slowly northward across the eastern Gulf of Mexico during the next few days. Regardless of subtropical or tropical cyclone formation, this system will enhance rainfall across portions of Florida and the northeastern Gulf Coast during the next few days. For more information on this system, please see products issued by your local weather office. The next Special Tropical Weather Outlook on this system will be issued by 11 AM EDT today. Formation chance through 5 days…medium…40 percent.

RAIN SET TO RETURN: The low in the Gulf of Mexico will move up into the Florida Panhandle Tuesday, and will pull deep tropical moisture into the state. Good news, rain is back in the forecast, bad news, with the Gulf open for business, that means the humidity will make its presence known, and we all know once it does, it will be here to stay through the summer. So the forecast for the Tuesday through Friday will feature more clouds than sun, with periods of rain and storms likely Tuesday and Wednesday, then becoming more scattered in nature Thursday and Friday. With the clouds and rain, highs drop back into the low 80s, but as I said above, it will be humid. With the daily risk of showers and storms, the greatest coverage should be during the peak heating of the day, but rain will be possible at just about anytime. There will be no risk of severe storms, but rain amounts Tuesday through Friday should be fairly close to one inch for most Alabama communities, with some locations getting close to two inches, which is needed as it has been very dry lately.

WEEKEND SNEAK PEEK: It looks like we are going to keep the threat of rain in the forecast for next weekend. The weather will be very warm, muggy, with a mix of sun and clouds. Scattered showers are expected on a daily basis; highs will be in the lower to mid 80s, with lows in the upper 60s.

Have a great day!

Ryan