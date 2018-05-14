Hudson, Green Named ASU Board of Trustees New Chairman and Vice Chairwoman

by Alabama News Network Staff

Just minutes after being elected as chairman, Hudson assumed his new position and presided over the rest of the Board meeting, which included the election of Trustee Brenda Brown Hunter as vice chairwoman. Trustee Angela McKenzie had served in that position for several years, and also was praised for her work on behalf of the University during Friday’s meeting.

Former Chairwoman Green addressed the meeting after the elections had occurred.

The Alabama State University Board of Trustees has a new chairman and vice chairwoman. On Friday, May 11, Darrell Hudson was elected by a vote of 9 to 5 to serve as head of the Board. The vote came as former chairwoman Alfreda Green’s term ended. Trustee Green had announced that she would not seek re-election to the position.

“I want to thank everybody in this room, those at this table and the entire university for their support during my tenure,” said Green. “Everyone was so wonderful to me. I thoroughly enjoyed every moment and enjoyed every opportunity that I had to serve this University. I will continue in my ‘non-chair’ position as a trustee. I will do whatever I can to support the new chair, this Board and Alabama State University.”

Green received high praise from the new chairman, several of her fellow Board members and from President Quinton T. Ross, Jr.

“You were my first chair, and I wanted to stand and tell you ‘thank you’ for the leadership and guidance that you have provided for me, this Board and for Alabama State University,” Ross said following the ceremonial passing of the gavel from Trustee Green to Chairman Hudson.

Hudson has served on the Board for three years.