Local Group holds “Boot the Board” Campaign Meeting for New MPS Leadership

by Ellis Eskew

A grassroots organization is fed up with the state of Montgomery Public Schools. They are ready to “Boot the Board.”

The “Expect More for Montgomery Public Schools” campaign is a diverse, bipartisan movement.

It was started by a group of people known as MGM NXT PAC.

A group gathered Monday evening at the Goat haus Biergarten in downtown Montgomery.

Some parents, some just concerned citizens– all wanting more from Montgomery Public Schools.

Bob Parker has three children in Montgomery Public Schools. And he wants a change on the school board.

“We feel passionate as a family that the MPS has to have good leadership. Everything begins with good leadership, whether it’s our restaurant downtown, whether it’s a bank in town, whether it’s city government, we have to have good leadership. And unless we change this school board, we’re not going to have it, folks. I’m sorry. So I’m out here tonight supporting the candidates trying to change the system for the better,” said Bob Parker.

The group believes new leadership on the board is key to Montgomery’s success as a whole.

And by changing the board, they are also changing the next generation.

“Obviously, we know there has been an issue in the school system. There has been one. We want to make sure that the students of now and tomorrow have a great environment. They have the great educational system they need to help them grow,” said MGM NXT Chairman Brandon Taylor.

While the money raised from the campaign will not go to a specific candidate, it will go to raise awareness.

“Everyone should be aware. Go vote on June 5th. Make sure you are taking part in this and you are definitely paying attention,” said Taylor.

For more information on the campaign, click here.