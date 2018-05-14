MPS Board Members React to New State Superintendent

by Andrew James

Today is day one on the job for newly chosen State Superintendent Eric Mackey. He walks into the position with many pressing issues, one of which is the ongoing intervention into Montgomery Public Schools.

Former State Superintendent Ed Richardson had a relationship with the MPS Board that was contentious at times. Board Vice President Lesa Keith says his input wasn’t always well received by some board members, but she’s hopeful for what Mackey will bring to the position.

“I’m very confident that he’s going to take over where Richardson left off, and move us in a positive direction,” shared Keith.

“I do feel that from what I’ve heard he will be willing to sit around the table and talk with us as a board and not talk about us or down to us,” explained board member Mary Briers.

When asked, Mackey has said that the MPS board is not functioning at the level they need to properly govern a school system.