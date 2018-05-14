Selma Residents React to Controversial Arrest of City Councilman

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

The controversy surrounding the arrest of a Selma city councilman has left some residents questioning their choice in leadership.

Councilman Sam Randolph is facing a charge of public lewdness for allegedly relieving himself on a city street.

Randolph has denied the charge and claimed it’s politically motivated because of his vocal opposition to the mayor and police chief.

“Instead of being up there talking about and arguing over something like this, they need to be taking care of city business and trying to figure our a way to get more jobs in Selma and get some of our crime down,” said Selma businessman Lowell Butts.

“That’s what they need to be worried about.”

Randolph is free on bail.

He’s due in court on May 22nd.