Burkette Wins District 26 Senate Seat

by Ellis Eskew

David Burkette won the District 26 Senate seat tonight… In a landslide victory.

This was a special election between Democrat David Burkette and Republican DJ Johnson.

Burkette pulled out with 89.6 percent of the vote.

This was to fill Quinton Ross’ seat after he stepped down to become the president of Alabama State University.

Burkette received 3, 873 votes to Johnson’s 449.

Only 4, 346 ballots were cast out of more than 88,000.

But Burkette told his supporters gathered at the Alabama Democratic Committee headquarters in downtown Montgomery Tuesday night, this was a victory they had been waiting for.

“I just want to go ahead and celebrate this moment. We cherish this moment. We accomplished something basically some of us in here, even my family members, didn’t think we could accomplish. But when you put everything in God’s hands, anything is possible,” said Burkette.

Burkette will fulfill the remainder of Ross’ term as Senator.

But he will face off again for a full term in just three weeks. The primary election is June 5th.

He’s facing two former opponents, State Representative John Knight and Montgomery City Councilman Fred Bell.

DJ Johnson is running again on the Republican side.