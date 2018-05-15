Cadence Bank, State Bank Financial Corp. Expected to Finalize Deal for Merger

by Alabama News Network Staff

Cadence Bank and State Bank Financial Corp. are announcing a merger.

Reports say that Cadence Bank’s corporate headquarters will move from Birmingham, to Atlanta following the merger.

The combined company will have about 100 branches serving Texas, Georgia, Florida, Alabama, Tennessee and Mississippi.

The deal is expected to be finalized later this year.

Cadence Bank CEO Sam Tortorici will relocate to Atlanta with the corporate headquarters. Cadence Bancorporation will remain headquartered in Houston.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)