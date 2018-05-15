Downtown Eatery Set to Close It’s Doors in Selma

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Efforts to revitalize downtown have hit a setback in Selma as another downtown business is set to close its doors.

Charlie’s Place is closing up shop after just over two years in business.

Owner, Charlie Morgan, says the restaurant just isn’t making enough money to support itself.

It’s the third eatery located on Water Avenue to shut down.

“We’re down to the fast food restaurants in Selma because of the economic situation,” said Selma resident and businessman Steve Smitherman.

“If we had more people, they could support these restaurants.”

Charlie’s Place is set to close in just over a week on May 25th.