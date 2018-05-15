Face 2 Face: D.J. Johnson

Alabama News Network Staff,
Posted:

by Alabama News Network Staff

Senior Political Reporter Tim Lennox sat down for a “Face to Face” with Senate District 26 candidate, D.J. Johnson. Johnson is running as Republican. He has been working at McIntyre Community Center for 3 years.

Related Posts

Downtown Eatery Set to Close It’s Doors in S...
Being Aware of Sex Offenders As Summer Break Appro...
Update: Montgomery Police Make Homicide Arrest
Face 2 Face: Michael Johnson