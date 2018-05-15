Late Surge by Biscuits Not Enough to Beat Jumbo Shrimp

The Biscuits’ bats (15-23) fell silent as the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (15-22) were victorious, 7-4, on Monday night at Riverwalk Stadium. Jacksonville had 16 hits off four Montgomery pitchers, 10 of which came off starter J.D. Martin (1-6).

Martin, who entered on a streak of three consecutive quality starts, was unable to subdue the Jumbo Shrimp’s offense. Miami Marlins top prospect Monte Harrison began the barrage by hitting a solo home run, his second of the series, in the first inning.

Although the knuckleballer posted a scoreless second frame, Harrison reignited the Jacksonville charge with a third-inning single. Former Biscuit Cade Gotta continued his torrid stretch, rattling around an RBI-triple to double the lead. Eric Jagielo brought home Gotta with an RBI-single, putting the Jumbo Shrimp ahead 3-0.

In the fourth, three singles and a sacrifice fly added another score for Jacksonville, advancing the margin to 4-0. Miami Marlins’ number seven prospect Isan Diaz plated three more runs, one with an RBI-single in the sixth and two on his fourth home run of the season in the eighth.

Montgomery mustered a Michael Russell solo home run in the seventh and a double from Nathan Lukes the following inning. Lukes came around to score on a wild pitch by Jacksonville’s Jeff Kinley narrowing the deficit to 7-2.

Control issues by Kinley allowed two runners on for Mac James in the bottom of the ninth. The Biscuits’ catcher plated the pair with an RBI-double, making the score 7-4. However, Thomas Milone was unable to continue the rally, grounding out for the final out.

The Biscuits continue their 10-game homestand at 6:35 p.m. on Tuesday night against Jacksonville. Eduar Lopez (1-2) will take the ball for Montgomery while the Jumbo Shrimp will start Cody Poteet (2-3).